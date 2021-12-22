Alexa
Jones lifts UNC Asheville over Milligan 114-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 10:55
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 19 points as UNC Asheville easily beat Milligan 114-54 on Tuesday night.

LJ Thorpe and Quay Kimble added 16 points each for the Bulldogs.

Luke Lawson had 14 points for UNC Asheville (8-5).

UNC Asheville is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 114 points were a season best for UNC Asheville.

Flynn Carlson had 10 points for the Buffaloes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

