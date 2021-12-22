Alexa
Rollins lifts Toledo over Marshall 95-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 10:35
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins had 23 points as Toledo easily beat Marshall 95-63 on Tuesday night.

RayJ Dennis added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets. Keshaun Saunders had 14 points for Toledo (8-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. JT Shumate added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Toledo scored 54 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Taevion Kinsey had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Thundering Herd (7-6). Andrew Taylor added 13 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had eight points and five blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 12:23 GMT+08:00

