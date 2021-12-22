Marine Engine Market Size 2021: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

The marine engine market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

An engine is a component of a marine vehicle like a ship, submarine, or boat that provides it with power. Among the different components of these engines are a crankshaft, a liner, pistons, a bedplate, and a head. Corrosion-resistant materials are employed in their construction, and seals & bearings are compatible with seagoing environments.

The development of new technologies in the marine engine market has addressed the issue of harmful gas emissions. The properties of marine engines make them ideal for marine applications, such as high performance, durability, fuel efficiency, low emissions, quiet operation, and ease of maintenance.

Factors Affecting

Marine engine markets are developing at the same pace as development in the boat and shipbuilding industries. Seaborne trade, stringent regulations governing emissions of harmful gases, an increase in inland waterway vessel production, and new technologies are the major drivers of the marine engine market.

The four-stroke engine is registering rapid market growth due to its quiet operation, smoothness, and reliability, and the fact that it generates fewer pollutants.

Overproduction in the shipping industry, high R&D costs, low shipping rates for goods, and huge capital requirements for replacing existing vessels can hinder the growth of the marine engine market. The marine engine market also faces the challenge of complying with government regulations with new technologies.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

This Covid19 pandemic has disrupted our daily lives. In the wake of this pandemic, various enterprises have been adversely affected, including the closure of homegrown mechanical activities, interruptions to friendship chains, an inability to market items globally, lack of new orders, separation from raw materials, and a lack of laborers, among numerous others.

Apart from fundamental factors, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting broad lockdowns halted production, and reduced exchange of goods have generally affected Marine Engine Market Growth. Shipping businesses rely on multiple factors, such as business travel, cargo ships, and offshore oil and gas production. Since global lockdowns, a lack of interest in voyage and payload transport was a severe blow to the marine motor market has suffered.

Regional Overview

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to lead the marine engines market. China, Japan, and South Korea constitute major manufacturing hubs for marine engines and offer strong growth potential for the marine engines market. Increasing investments in shipbuilding and commercial freight transportation in emerging markets provide high-growth opportunities for the marine engines market in the Asia Pacific.

Leading Companies

The leading companies profiled in the global marine engine market are:

Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea)

Caterpillar (U.S.)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan)

Mercury Marine (U.S.)

MAN Diesel & Turbo SE (Germany)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Volvo Penta (Sweden)

Rolls-Royce (U.K.)

Cummins (U.S.)

Wartsila (Finland)

GM Powertrain (Italy)

GE Transportation (U.S.)

Deutz AG (Germany)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global marine engine market segmentation focuses on Type, Fuel, Engine, Vessel, and Geography.

Segmentation based on Type

Two Stroke

Four Stroke

Segmentation based on Fuel

Heavy Fuel Oil

Intermediate Fuel Oil

Marine Diesel Oil

Marine Gas Oil

Segmentation based on Engine

Propulsion Engine

Auxiliary Engine

Segmentation based on Vessel

Commercial Vessels

Offshore Support Vessels

Inland Waterways Vessels

Segmentation based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

