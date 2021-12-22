Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Basile leads Wright State in 84-70 upset over N.C. State

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 10:23
Basile leads Wright State in 84-70 upset over N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grant Basile scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Wright State pulled away early in the second half to upset North Carolina State 84-70 on Tuesday night.

N.C. State (7-5), which has lost four of five, also ended a 29-game regular season home winning streak against nonconference opponents and lost for just the second time (10-2) against Horizon League opponents.

Wright State (4-7) used a 24-11 run to open the second half and led by double digits nearly the rest of the way. AJ Braun scored seven points as five Raiders scored during the stretch.

Basile finished 9-of-16 shooting and had a game-high four assists. Trey Calvin added 19 points and the pair combined for five of the Raiders' seven 3-pointers.

Tanner Holden added 17 points and Braun finished with 13. The Raiders shot 31 of 59 (52.5%) and made 15 of their 16 free throws. It was the second straight win for Raiders, who used a 23-2 run in a nine-point win over Tennessee Tech.

Freshman guard Terquavion Smith scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Wolfpack. Smith entered averaging 18.5 points and has scored in double figures in five consecutive games. Smith's 3-pointer cut the deficit to 66-59 but they didn't get closer.

Jericole Hellems added 14 points and Dereon Seabron had 10 for the Wolfpack, which shot 38% percent (29 of 76) from the floor and 27% (7 of 26) from long range.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-22 12:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"