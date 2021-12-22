Alexa
Madlock carries SC State over Charleston Southern 75-65

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 09:35
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Antonio TJ Madlock had a season-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as South Carolina State got past Charleston Southern 75-65 on Tuesday.

Cameron Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State (7-8), which won its fourth consecutive game. Deaquan Williams added 12 points. Edward Oliver-Hampton had seven rebounds.

Charleston Southern scored 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Claudell Harris Jr. had 18 points for the Buccaneers (3-9). Kalib Clinton added 14 points. Taje' Kelly had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 11:25 GMT+08:00

