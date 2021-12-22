Alexa
Matthews carries NC A&T past Mid-Atlantic Christian 88-63

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 09:46
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Milton Matthews had 19 points off the bench to carry North Carolina A&T to an 88-63 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday.

Matthews made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Jaylen Jackson had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (5-9). Marcus Watson added 13 points. Collin Smith had 10 points and three blocks.

Kevin Fletcher had 20 points for the Mustangs. Jajour Lambert added 13 points. Jahiem Hinton had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 11:25 GMT+08:00

