Taiwan receives another delivery of AZ COVID vaccines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (Dec. 21) that a new shipment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in the country.

The batch of 738,400 doses touched down at 1:44 p.m. at Taoyuan International Airport aboard China Airlines Flight CI-161, which flew in from South Korea, according to CNA. The shots must first undergo testing and lot release procedures before they can be administered.

The CECC said this latest shipment of AZ shots expires on April 30.

The delivery on Tuesday marked the 15th shipment Taiwan has received from AstraZeneca. The country has so far received 8.53 million of the 10 million doses it purchased from the pharmaceutical company.

As of Dec. 21, single shot coverage for Taiwan’s population of 23.39 million had reached 79.5%, while 65.8% of people had been fully vaccinated with two shots, according to CECC figures. So far, 64,155 people have received a third shot as a booster.