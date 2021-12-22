Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan receives another delivery of AZ COVID vaccines

Nation's single shot coverage reaches 79.5%, full vaccination rate hits 65.8%

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/22 10:33
AZ shipment arrives in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

AZ shipment arrives in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday (Dec. 21) that a new shipment of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in the country.

The batch of 738,400 doses touched down at 1:44 p.m. at Taoyuan International Airport aboard China Airlines Flight CI-161, which flew in from South Korea, according to CNA. The shots must first undergo testing and lot release procedures before they can be administered.

The CECC said this latest shipment of AZ shots expires on April 30.

The delivery on Tuesday marked the 15th shipment Taiwan has received from AstraZeneca. The country has so far received 8.53 million of the 10 million doses it purchased from the pharmaceutical company.

As of Dec. 21, single shot coverage for Taiwan’s population of 23.39 million had reached 79.5%, while 65.8% of people had been fully vaccinated with two shots, according to CECC figures. So far, 64,155 people have received a third shot as a booster.
AZ vaccine
AstraZeneca vaccine
Taiwan COVID vaccination

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei clinic mistakenly administers AZ vaccine instead of flu shot
Taipei clinic mistakenly administers AZ vaccine instead of flu shot
2021/11/20 11:20
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
Reservations for Taiwan's 14th round of vaccinations start Thursday
2021/11/09 16:12
Taiwan reports 1st mixed Sinovac, Sinopharm breakthrough case
Taiwan reports 1st mixed Sinovac, Sinopharm breakthrough case
2021/11/02 16:20
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
Reservations for Taiwan's 13th round of vaccinations start tomorrow
2021/11/02 15:27
Taiwan residents who took AZ can take BNT for 2nd dose in November
Taiwan residents who took AZ can take BNT for 2nd dose in November
2021/10/22 18:46

Updated : 2021-12-22 10:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"