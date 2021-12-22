Alexa
Reeves scores 21 to lead Illinois St. past UTSA 81-64

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 07:03
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 21 points as Illinois State beat UTSA 81-64 on Tuesday.

Sy Chatman had 17 points for Illinois State (8-5), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Strong added 12 points. Mark Freeman had 10 points.

Jacob Germany had 17 points for the Roadrunners (6-6). Dhieu Deing added 13 points. Christian Tucker had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-22 09:16 GMT+08:00

"