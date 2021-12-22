Alexa
Jets place 2 more on COVID-19 list, TE Griffin on IR

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 06:44
New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, D...
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) and cornerback Mi...

New York Jets tight end Ryan Griffin catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, D...

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Jason Pinnock (41) and cornerback Mi...

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed rookie left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II on the COVID-19 list, adding to a growing group of sidelined players.

The team also announced Tuesday it activated backup quarterback Mike White from the COVID-19 list after he missed four games.

With the additions of Vera-Tucker and Carter, the Jets have 13 players on the active and practice squad rosters on the COVID-19 list: wide receivers Elijah Moore, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith; defensive linemen Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers and Tanzel Smart; linebackers Noah Dawkins and Hamsah Nasirildeen; cornerback Lamar Jackson; safety Sharrod Neasman; and special teams ace Justin Hardee.

Tight end Ryan Griffin was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. He caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns this season before being hurt last Sunday at Miami.

The Jets also claimed safety Will Parks off waivers from the Dolphins. The team was thin at safety because of Neasman going on the COVID-19 list and Elijah Riley in the concussion protocol.

The 27-year-old Parks spent his first four NFL seasons with Denver after being a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Arizona. He has also spent time with Philadelphia, Kansas City and San Francisco.

Defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, who spent training camp with Cincinnati and Tennessee, was signed to practice squad.

