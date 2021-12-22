Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sheldon nets 19, No. 24 Ohio State women top San Diego St.

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 06:49
Sheldon nets 19, No. 24 Ohio State women top San Diego St.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points and No. 24 Ohio State defeated San Diego State 66-54 in the Buckeyes' final nonconference game on Tuesday.

Braxtin Miller added 16 points and Taylor Mikesell 15 for the Buckeyes (9-2), who resume Big Ten play, where they are 1-1, at No. 9 Michigan on New Year's Eve.

Mikesell had five points in a 10-0 run through the middle of the first quarter that gave Ohio State an 18-9 lead. The Aztecs worked back into a tie at 27 before the Buckeyes took a 35-30 lead into the break.

Ohio State scored the first six points of the third quarter and kept the lead between seven and 12. Miller's 3-pointer to close the quarter made it 51-41 and she and Mikesell scored to open the fourth made it a 14-point game. San Diego State briefly got within nine with three minutes left.

Asia Avinger and Sophia Ramos both had 10 for the Aztecs (6-5) but were a combined 5-of-21 shooting. San Diego State shot 32%.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-22 08:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"