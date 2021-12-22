Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/22 05:27
Stocks closed solidly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, more than regaining the ground they had lost a day earlier.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq rose. Small-company stocks rose even more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors were feeling a more optimistic about the economy.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 81.21 points, or 1.8%, to 4,649.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 560.54 points, or 1.6%, to 35,492.70.

The Nasdaq rose 360.14 points, or 2.4%, to 15,341.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 63.07 points, or 2.9%, to 2,202.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.59 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 127.26 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 171.41 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.02 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 893.16 points, or 27.8%.

The Dow is up 4,886.22 points, or 16%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,452.81 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is up 228.09 points, or 11.5%.

Updated : 2021-12-22 07:48 GMT+08:00

