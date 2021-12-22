Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rare Steller’s sea eagle spotted a long way from home

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 04:59
Rare Steller’s sea eagle spotted a long way from home

TAUNTON RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A long way from its home in Asia, a rare Steller's sea eagle was spotted by 200 bird watchers around Taunton River, Massachusetts on Monday.

The eagle is reportedly the same one that went off course a year ago and has been spotted in Alaska and Canada by bird watchers across North America, The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday.

Flocks of bird watchers in the Northeast said they traveled hours to the river to catch a glimpse of the eagle in what they said was once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the birding community.

Steller’s sea eagles, native to Russia, China, Korea and Japan, have wingspans of up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) and weigh between 13 to 20 pounds (6 to 9 kilograms). The International Union for Conservation of Nature also has listed as the eagles as vulnerable species, estimating a total population of about 4,000.

“We’ve never had one here in this area of the world: the Northeast coast of North America or Massachusetts,” said Andrew Vitz, the state’s ornithologist. “This is like the bird of the decade for people around here.”

Vitz said the bird most likely arrived in North America after it got caught in a weather-related storm. The state has no plans to capture or tag the bird, he said.

Updated : 2021-12-22 06:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"