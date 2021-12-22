Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Archer has 2nd surgery on elbow, will miss West Indies tour

By Associated Press
2021/12/22 04:50
Archer has 2nd surgery on elbow, will miss West Indies tour

LONDON (AP) — Fast bowler Jofra Archer has undergone a second operation on his injured right elbow and will be sidelined until next summer, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Tuesday.

The England paceman, whose absence is being felt during the current Ashes series, had surgery on Dec. 11 in London.

“The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow,” the ECB said in a statement.

The 26-year-old Archer has not played at the highest level for nine months. He's been ruled out of a test series against the West Indies in March.

Archer had elbow surgery in May after pulling out of the Indian Premier League and then feeling pain in the same area bowling for Sussex in an English County Championship match.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-22 06:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"