By Associated Press
2021/12/22 04:40
Sears carries Ohio over South Carolina Upstate 85-70

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Mark Sears had a career-high 33 points as Ohio beat South Carolina Upstate 85-70 on Tuesday.

Sears made all 10 of his foul shots. He added eight rebounds.

Jason Carter had 12 points for Ohio (9-2), which won its fourth consecutive game. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ben Roderick had 11 points.

Bryson Mozone had 18 points for the Spartans (3-9). Jordan Gainey added 14 points. Khydarius Smith had 10 points.

Updated : 2021-12-22 06:19 GMT+08:00

