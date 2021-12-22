Kelly gets No. 25 UNC women off to quick start in 83-47 win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored all 16 of her points in the first half when undefeated and No. 25 North Carolina raced to a 30-point bulge on its way to a 83-47 victory over Alabama State on Tuesday.

Kelly had 10 points in the first quarter as the Tar Heels (11-0) jumped out to a 24-5 lead. They led 50-20 by halftime. North Carolina shot 58% in the half and was 20 of 27 from the free-throw line as seven Lady Hornets (2-7) went into the break with two fouls.

Kelly has scored in double figures in every game this season. Eva Hodgson added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 11 points and Anya Poole 10, shooting 5 of 7 with a career-high five blocks. North Carolina had nine blocks.

The Tar Heels made 28 of a season-high 43 free-throw attempts. The Lady Hornets were 5 of 7.

Tyesha Rudolph led Alabama State with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds.

There were 43 turnovers, 24 by Alabama State with the Tar Heels making 13 steals.

The last time North Carolina won more than 10 games to start a season was 2010-11 when it opened 14-0.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25