Spanish rugby player Kawa Leauma dies after accident

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish rugby federation said Tuesday that lock Kawa Leauma has died after an accident in the Netherlands. He was 32.

The New Zealand-born Leauma had been hospitalized since he “suffered an accident that caused severe head trauma” on Saturday, the federation said.

It did not give further details.

Unconfirmed Spanish media reports said Leauma was involved in a fall from a building in Amsterdam.

Leauma, who played for Spanish club AMPO Ordizia, was in the Netherlands for Spain's match against the Netherlands.

