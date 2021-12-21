Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 23:09
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 29 17 32 49 6 25 5 0 1 109 15.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 29 23 26 49 9 20 13 1 6 98 23.5
Alex Ovechkin Washington 31 22 25 47 18 6 5 1 2 145 15.2
Nazem Kadri Colorado 24 11 27 38 7 30 5 0 1 75 14.7
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 30 12 24 36 11 10 1 0 2 105 11.4
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 28 13 21 34 6 8 5 0 2 76 17.1
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 29 9 24 33 5 14 2 0 3 72 12.5
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 29 10 23 33 7 22 1 1 2 75 13.3
Auston Matthews Toronto 27 20 13 33 3 6 8 0 4 121 16.5
J.T. Miller Vancouver 31 10 22 32 1 16 4 0 1 80 12.5
John Tavares Toronto 29 13 19 32 4 12 5 0 1 95 13.7
Sebastian Aho Carolina 26 15 17 32 12 12 6 0 1 85 17.6
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 30 18 14 32 -2 2 2 0 2 126 14.3
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 30 5 26 31 7 14 0 1 1 58 8.6
William Nylander Toronto 30 13 18 31 1 6 5 0 4 109 11.9
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 29 7 23 30 13 20 2 0 2 75 9.3
Chandler Stephenson Vegas 30 9 21 30 10 8 0 1 1 48 18.8
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 28 10 20 30 16 6 1 0 3 92 10.9
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 24 14 16 30 11 16 7 0 0 81 17.3
Troy Terry Anaheim 31 18 12 30 3 12 5 0 4 74 24.3

Updated : 2021-12-22 00:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"