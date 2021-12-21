THROUGH DECEMBER 20
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1463
|47
|1.93
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|21
|1244
|40
|1.93
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|41
|1.94
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|43
|1.94
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|16
|906
|30
|1.99
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1397
|49
|2.10
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|10
|563
|20
|2.13
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|18
|1094
|40
|2.19
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1407
|52
|2.22
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|2.24
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|2.29
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|8
|431
|17
|2.37
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|15
|837
|34
|2.44
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|19
|1070
|44
|2.47
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1109
|46
|2.49
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|16
|908
|38
|2.51
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|12
|715
|30
|2.52
|Laurent Brossoit
|Vegas
|10
|471
|20
|2.55
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1482
|65
|2.63
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1397
|16
|4
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|21
|1244
|16
|5
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1463
|15
|5
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1407
|15
|8
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|23
|1379
|15
|7
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|15
|5
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|24
|1383
|14
|9
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1482
|13
|11
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|19
|1082
|13
|5
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|19
|1070
|12
|3
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|18
|1024
|12
|6
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|24
|1406
|11
|9
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|23
|1394
|11
|7
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|19
|1060
|11
|7
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|16
|909
|11
|2
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|10
|6
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|21
|1164
|9
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|20
|1155
|9
|10
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|16
|906
|9
|5
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|18
|1094
|8
|6
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|17
|1023
|8
|6
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|43
|638
|.937
|15
|5
|2
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|16
|906
|30
|441
|.936
|9
|5
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|41
|567
|.933
|10
|6
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1463
|47
|647
|.932
|15
|5
|4
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|10
|563
|20
|273
|.932
|6
|2
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|21
|1244
|40
|532
|.930
|16
|5
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|18
|1094
|40
|528
|.930
|8
|6
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1397
|49
|633
|.928
|16
|4
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1109
|46
|572
|.926
|7
|7
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1407
|52
|636
|.924
|15
|8
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|15
|837
|34
|403
|.922
|5
|7
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|10
|535
|20
|237
|.922
|7
|2
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|12
|715
|30
|353
|.922
|7
|5
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|3
|156
|8
|92
|.920
|2
|0
|0
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|25
|1482
|65
|733
|.919
|13
|11
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|19
|1115
|51
|568
|.918
|7
|8
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|19
|1070
|44
|488
|.917
|12
|3
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|14
|838
|32
|354
|.917
|7
|5
|2
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|10
|555
|25
|274
|.916
|4
|5
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|21
|1268
|5
|10
|6
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|24
|1463
|3
|15
|5
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|23
|1327
|3
|15
|5
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|19
|1109
|3
|7
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|16
|909
|3
|11
|2
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|24
|1407
|2
|15
|8
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|23
|1397
|2
|16
|4
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|23
|1315
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|20
|1155
|2
|9
|10
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|18
|1094
|2
|8
|6
|4
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|16
|859
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|10
|563
|2
|6
|2
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|7
|429
|2
|5
|1
|1