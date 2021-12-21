All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 31 20 11 0 40 111 94 Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90 Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Dallas 7, Minnesota 4

Columbus at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Colorado at Detroit, ppd

Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Boston, ppd

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd

Florida at Chicago, ppd

Anaheim at Calgary, ppd

Arizona at Seattle, ppd

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, ppd

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Toronto, ppd

Buffalo at Columbus, ppd

Carolina at Ottawa, ppd

Colorado at Boston, ppd

Montreal at New Jersey, ppd

Nashville at Florida, ppd

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Minnesota, ppd

Dallas at Chicago, ppd

Seattle at Calgary, ppd

Tampa Bay at Arizona, ppd

Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd

Edmonton at San Jose, ppd

Los Angeles at Vegas, ppd

Friday's Games

No games scheduled