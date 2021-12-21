All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|78
|71
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Hartford
|22
|13
|6
|2
|1
|29
|73
|61
|Hershey
|23
|12
|8
|2
|1
|27
|70
|72
|Providence
|22
|11
|7
|3
|1
|26
|60
|58
|Bridgeport
|27
|9
|14
|1
|3
|22
|69
|82
|WB/Scranton
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|21
|51
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|23
|6
|11
|4
|2
|18
|58
|75
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|21
|18
|1
|2
|0
|38
|75
|40
|Rochester
|23
|15
|8
|0
|0
|30
|89
|85
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Toronto
|21
|10
|9
|1
|1
|22
|64
|75
|Belleville
|22
|11
|11
|0
|0
|22
|64
|63
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|78
|63
|Rockford
|23
|11
|10
|1
|1
|24
|60
|75
|Iowa
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|70
|67
|Milwaukee
|25
|10
|13
|2
|0
|22
|73
|83
|Grand Rapids
|22
|9
|10
|2
|1
|21
|64
|69
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|23
|18
|2
|2
|1
|39
|86
|53
|Ontario
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|83
|64
|Henderson
|22
|12
|7
|2
|1
|27
|65
|57
|Colorado
|24
|10
|10
|2
|2
|24
|76
|80
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
|San Jose
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|71
|94
|Bakersfield
|19
|7
|8
|1
|3
|18
|50
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Abbotsford, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled