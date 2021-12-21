EU accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan and 4 other nations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Commission on Tuesday (Dec. 21) announced that it will accept COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by Taiwan, Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay as equivalent documents to the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

This decision followed a “technical assessment” by the EU of the digital certificates issued by these five countries, according to a European Commission press release. The newly accepted documents will be connected to the EU's system and will be under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

This means that holders of certificates issued by Taiwan, Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay will be able to use them under the same conditions as holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate do, per the press release.

Additionally, the five countries agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for arriving EU nationals.

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said: “This year has been a successful one when it comes to the rollout of the EU Digital COVID Certificate: 60 countries and territories on five continents are now connected to our system. We have seen the need and the added value of such a certificate to travel safely. Also, with COVID-19 variants, it will continue to serve in the future”.

The Commission's decision will take effect beginning Dec. 22.