Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

EU accepts COVID-19 vaccine certificates from Taiwan and 4 other nations

Holders of Taiwan COVID-19 vaccine certificates will be under same conditions as holders of EU equivalent

  299
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 23:00
Taiwan COVID-19 certificate. (Taiwan CDC photo)

Taiwan COVID-19 certificate. (Taiwan CDC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Commission on Tuesday (Dec. 21) announced that it will accept COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by Taiwan, Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay as equivalent documents to the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

This decision followed a “technical assessment” by the EU of the digital certificates issued by these five countries, according to a European Commission press release. The newly accepted documents will be connected to the EU's system and will be under the same conditions as the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

This means that holders of certificates issued by Taiwan, Montenegro, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay will be able to use them under the same conditions as holders of an EU Digital COVID Certificate do, per the press release.

Additionally, the five countries agreed to accept the EU Digital COVID Certificate for arriving EU nationals.

EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said: “This year has been a successful one when it comes to the rollout of the EU Digital COVID Certificate: 60 countries and territories on five continents are now connected to our system. We have seen the need and the added value of such a certificate to travel safely. Also, with COVID-19 variants, it will continue to serve in the future”.

The Commission's decision will take effect beginning Dec. 22.
Taiwan
EU
European Commission
COVID-19 vaccine certificate
vaccination
travel
EU Digital COVID Certificate

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan sets up traceability system to promote down feathers
Taiwan sets up traceability system to promote down feathers
2021/12/21 15:49
Taiwan foreign ministry in final stages of closing Nicaragua embassy
Taiwan foreign ministry in final stages of closing Nicaragua embassy
2021/12/21 14:20
India deploys Russian-made S-400 missile defense system to guard against China
India deploys Russian-made S-400 missile defense system to guard against China
2021/12/21 12:52
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference
2021/12/21 12:30
Taiwan expands relations with Kosovo with mutual parliamentary friendship groups
Taiwan expands relations with Kosovo with mutual parliamentary friendship groups
2021/12/21 12:15

Updated : 2021-12-22 00:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
"