Engineering Services and Outsourcing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% over the projected period of 2022-2027

The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market was valued at USD 1,430.75 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,803.21 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.7% over the projected period.

Get Sample Pages @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS197

Engineering Services and Outsourcing is a process of assigning certain engineering tasks and functions to an organization or a team outside of the organization. Reduction in overhead cost is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, implementation of Industry 4.0 is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, loss of managerial control over connected outsourcing companies are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. The market was negatively influenced during the COVID-19 pandemic, since manufacturing facilities were shut down temporarily.



Growth Influencers:



Implementation of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 is digital transformation of production and related industries and value creation processes. Its implementation is currently encouraging smart manufacturing and fueling the demand for latest industrial solutions on the basis of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics. This provides various opportunities for IT integration in the service offerings of the engineering service providers. This is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Segments Overview:



The global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market is segmented the type, location, pricing model, and industry.



By Type

• Product Designing

• Prototyping

• Process Designing

• System Integration

• Testing

• Quality Control

• Product Lifecycle Management

• Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management

The product designing segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 22% owing to rising design complexities and need to cut costs by outsourcing designing. The plant automation and enterprise asset management segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 19.8% during the forecast period.



By Location

• On-Site

• Onshore

• Offshore

The market size of Onshore segment is around 94% of Offshore market size in 2021 and will be around 91% in 2027. This market share is owing to growing demand for onshore services.

By Pricing Model,

• Staff Augmentation

• Time and Materia

• Fixed Price Projects

• Services

• Risk/Rewards

The services segment is expected to grow at the second fastest growth rate of around 20% owing to increasing adoption of services based pricing model. The fixed price projects segment is anticipated to surpass market value of USD 300 billion by 2024.



By Industry

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Computing Systems

• Construction

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy

• Heavy Machinery

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Medical Devices

• Semiconductors

• Telecom

• Others

The medical devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to increasing adoption of outsourcing services in the medical device industry. The computing systems segment is anticipated to surpass a market size of USD 50 billion by 2024 and USD 83.14 billion by 2027.



Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Europe region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 30% due to presence various industrial goods manufacturing facilities and easy availability of highly skilled engineering professionals. The North America region is estimated to grow at the a CAGR of about 14.5% during the projected period.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Engineering Services and Outsourcing market include Accenture, AKKA Technologies, Altair Engineering, Inc., ALTEN SA, ASAP Holding GmbH, Assystem, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Cyient, EDAG, ESI Group, Ferchau, Genpact, Geometric, HCL Technologies Limited, IAV, IGate, Infosys, International Business Machines Corporation, ITC Infotech, KPIT, L&T Technology Service, Neilsoft, QuEST Global, Ranal Inc., Segula Technologies, Semcon, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the seven major players is close to 32%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2021, Altair Engineering Inc. collaborated with Origin Engineering Solutions for making it channel partner for Ireland and the UK. Origin Engineering is set to offer Altair’s manufacturing simulation software solutions through this.

Request Full Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS197

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market



Chapter 4. Global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. PESTLE Analysis

4.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Degree of Competition

4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.4. Key Trends

4.5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.6. Top Imperative for Engineering Service Providers

4.7. Technology Lifecycle

4.8. Market Growth and Outlook

4.8.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Billion), 2017 – 2027

4.8.2. Price Trend Analysis

4.9. Competition Dashboard

4.9.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.9.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.9.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis, By Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

5.2.1. Product Designing

5.2.2. Prototyping

5.2.3. Process Designing

5.2.4. System Integration

5.2.5. Testing

5.2.6. Quality Control

5.2.7. Product Lifecycle Management

5.2.8. Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management



Chapter 6. Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis, By Location

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.2.1. On-Site

6.2.2. Onshore

6.2.3. Offshore



Chapter 7. Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis, By Pricing Model

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

7.2.1. Staff Augmentation (FTE based)

7.2.2. Time and Materia

7.2.3. Fixed Price Projects

7.2.4. Services

7.2.5. Risk/Rewards



Chapter 8. Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis, By Industry

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

8.2.1. Aerospace

8.2.2. Automotive

8.2.3. Computing Systems

8.2.4. Construction

8.2.5. Consumer Electronics

8.2.6. Energy

8.2.7. Heavy Machinery

8.2.8. Healthcare

8.2.9. Industrial

8.2.10. Medical Devices

8.2.11. Semiconductors

8.2.12. Telecom

8.2.13. Others



Chapter 9. Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis, By Region/ Country

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. The U.S.

9.2.1.2. Canada

9.2.1.3. Mexico

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.2.1. The UK

9.2.2.2 Germany

9.2.2.3. France

9.2.2.4. Italy

9.2.2.5. Spain

9.2.2.6. Poland

9.2.2.7. Russia

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.3.1. China

9.2.3.2. India

9.2.3.3. Japan

9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

9.2.3.5. ASEAN

9.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Rest of the World



Chapter 10. North America Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Location

10.2.3. By Pricing Model

10.2.4. By Industry

10.2.5. By Country



Chapter 11. Europe Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Location

11.2.3. By Pricing Model

11.2.4. By Industry

11.2.5. By Country



Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Billion)

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.2. By Location

12.2.3. By Pricing Model

12.2.4. By Industry

12.2.5. By Country



Chapter 13. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

13.1. Accenture

13.2. AKKA Technologies

13.3. Altair Engineering, Inc.

13.4. ALTEN SA

13.5. ASAP Holding GmbH

13.6. Assystem

13.7. AVL List GmbH

13.8. Bertrandt

13.9. Capgemini SE

13.10. Cognizant

13.11. Cyient

13.12. EDAG

13.13. ESI Group

13.14. Ferchau

13.15. Genpact

13.16. Geometric

13.17. HCL Technologies Limited

13.18. IAV

13.19. IGate

13.20. Infosys

13.21. International Business Machines Corporation

13.22. ITC Infotech

13.23. KPIT

13.24. L&T Technology Service

13.25. Neilsoft

13.26. QuEST Global

13.27. Ranal Inc.

13.28. Segula Technologies

13.29. Semcon

13.30. Tata Consultancy Services

13.31. Tata Elxsi

13.32. Tata Technologies

13.33. Tech Mahindra

13.34. Wipro

13.35. Other Prominent Players

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study at: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS197

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com