India Surgical Masks Market CAGR of 10.3% 2021: India Industry Insights by India Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen

Surgical masks are the U.S. FDA regulated masks that are considered to be fluid resistant and protect the wearer against splashes or spray of bodily or hazardous fluids and large droplets. The medical staff usually prefer these masks in an operative or procedural hospital setting. These masks protect the wearer by creating a barrier to the microorganisms and thereby preventing cross-contamination. During disease outbreaks such as COVID-19 pandemic, health officials recommend the public to wear surgical masks in order to control the spread of the disease.

The India surgical mask market was valued at $71.73 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $157.13 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2027.

This growth is majorly attributed to the significant increase in number of surgical procedures performed across the country in the past few years. In addition to this, increase in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs) is expected to positively impact the growth of the surgical masks market, as several pathogens are encountered in the hospital environment and have potential ability to cause post-operative infection. Thus, it is recommended to use a surgical mask, by both patient and the medical professional in order to reduce the frequency of post-operative surgical infections. Moreover, the growth of the India surgical mask market is mainly driven by the rapid developments in nonwoven production technology. This technology is cheaper than the other fabric forming technologies such as woven or knitted.

Furthermore, these nonwoven surgical masks are disposable and are generally made up of 3 to 4 layers with 2 filters (1 in size); thereby, providing higher bacterial filtration efficiency and better air permeability. Hence, owing to advantages that the nonwoven technology offers over other conventional methodologies, the adoption of this technology by the Indian manufacturers is projected to boost the demand for surgical masks in the Indian market.

Furthermore, COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has hugely impacted the demand for surgical masks in India. Since the use of masks possibly reduces the onward transmission of the virus through symptomatic, asymptomatic, and pre-symptomatic patients, the demand for surgical masks is all set to witness boost till the pandemic comes to an end.

However, owing to the interstate transport restrictions imposed by the government, the mask manufacturers are currently experiencing supply chain hurdles and complications for procuring raw materials required in mask manufacturing, further hampering the market growth rate. Nevertheless, this undesirable impact is being remunerated by rapid demand for surgical masks by the COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers and the general populace to prevent the disease.

On the other hand, the Indian government mandates usage of masks, most of which are disposable masks that are ending up in oceans or landfills. Disposing the surgical masks post usage is one of the major concern obstructing the growth of the market. These masks must be immediately discarded as bio hazardous materials, else they might pose a threat to the environment if not disposed in a scientific manner.

As India is struggling to control the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19 induced behavioral change is critically exacerbating the problem of disposal of surgical masks. Besides this, rise in popularity of minimally invasive surgeries such as thoracoscopic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, or “keyhole” surgeries, further impede the growth of the India surgical masks market, as these surgeries require minimal interventions by the healthcare professionals and are usually performed using robot assistance.

Conversely, innovations in nanotechnology and its increased usage in medical nonwoven disposables production are anticipated to create profitable opportunities for market expansion in the near future. The nano-fibers made using nanotechnology have a large surface area to volume ratio, making them appropriate for manufacturing filtered and medical textile products such as surgical masks.

The research study categorizes India surgical masks market on the basis of product, distribution channel and sales channel. Based on product, the market is categorized into basic surgical mask, anti-fog surgical mask, fluid/splash-resistant surgical mask, and N95 mask. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, drug stores and online stores. Based on sales channel, the India surgical masks market is classified into business to business, business to customer and business to government.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the India surgical masks market such as Thea-Tex Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd., Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., Magnum Health and Safety Private Limited, Z Plus Disposable, Salus Products, Smilepad Hygiene India Pvt. Ltd., Cartel Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MBL Impex Private Limited, Medicare Hygiene Limited, Mediblue Health Care Private Limited., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Premium Health Care Disposables Private Limited, Kwalitex Healthcare Private Limited, and 3M Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India surgical masks market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled, and their information is analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Competitive intelligence is provided through the market share analysis segment in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Basic Surgical Mask

o Anti-fog Surgical Mask

o Fluid/Splash-resistant Surgical Mask

o N95 Mask

By Distribution Channel

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Drug Stores

o Online Stores

By Sales Channel

o Business to Business

o Business to Customer

o Business to Government

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

Despite being highly import-dependent, many indigenous syringes and needle manufacturers have established themselves on the India Surgical Masks Market. Still, imports to this market are also significant. While imports are high, domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through exports, as has been the case with other medical devices. Consumers’ target base is steadily growing, contributing to a significant increase in sales.

The report provides an overview of the India Surgical Masks Market. A brief description of the stages of syringe and needle development follows the introduction section. By providing a concise summary of the market and highlighting market size, the market overview section shows the market’s dynamics. Next, we provide volume and value figures for syringes and needles. Additionally, it includes a breakdown of imports and exports by region.

Analysis of the drivers explains the factors contributing to the market growth, including an increase in insulin needed, an increase in vaccine demand, an improvement in health infrastructure, an increase in diseases, changing demographics, and health check-up packages. One of the primary challenges for the market is the illegal recycling of syringes and needles. Another is the difficulties associated with usage. Next, we will discuss government legislation in the market.

There is a section on the competitive landscape which highlights the main players in the market. This section includes a summary of the major domestic and foreign players in the market, along with their financial standing.

The report concludes with a section offering strategic recommendations for improving market share and increasing profitability for existing and potential players.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the India Surgical Masks Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

