Enteral Feeding Devices Market 2021 Analysis through Global Manufacturing Trends, Size, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Analysis and Forecast via Top Leading Players Update until

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Growth 2021-2027, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Enteral Feeding Devices Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Enteral Feeding Devices Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at $2,828.52 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $4,426.54 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Enteral nutrition is a way of medically delivering nutritionally complete feed that contains protein, fat, carbohydrates, minerals, and water. This therapy involves the passage of nutrition directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. Enteral feeding devices are medical devices used to provide medications and nutrition in patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others.

These devices are placed into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth, or through percutaneous route. Enteral nutrition can be administered via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. Generally, enteral feeding devices are used in operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and in severely ill patients even at home.

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders are the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the enteral feeding devices market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include rise in adoption of enteral nutrition, increase in geriatric population, and surge in incidences of malnutrition cases.

However, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgment of tubes leading to accidental disabilities and deaths impede the market growth. Conversely, development of new products with technological advancement and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into enteral feeding pump, enteral feeding tube, enteral syringe, giving set, and consumable. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further classified into enterostomy feeding tube, nasoenteric feeding tube, and oroenteric feeding tube.

The enterostomy feeding tube segment is further categorized into gastrostomy feeding tube, percutaneous endoscopic jejunostomy (PEJ) tube, and percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunostomy tube. The gastrostomy feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy feeding tube (PEG), balloon gastrostomy tube, and low-profile balloon gastrostomy (buttons).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enteral feeding devices market with current trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2027 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

– Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

List of key players profiled in the report

– Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Danone

– Cook Medical, Inc.

– Cardinal Health Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Moog Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Owens & Minor, Inc.

– Nestle S.A.

List of the other key players (not included in the report) includes Applied Medical Technology, Amsino International, Inc., CAIR LGL, and CONMED Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By Product

– Enteral Feeding Pumps

– Enteral Feeding Tubes

o Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

? Gastrostomy Feeding Tube

– Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastronomy Feeding Tubes

– Balloon Gastrostomy Tube

– Low-Profile Balloon Gastrostomy (Button)

? Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy (PEJ) Tubes

? Percutaneous Radiological Gastrostomy and Jejunostomy Tubes

o Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

? Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

? Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

? Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

o Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

– Enteral Syringes

– Giving set

– Consumables

By Age Group

– Adults

– Pediatrics

By Application

– Gastrointestinal Diseases

– Cancer

o Head & Neck Cancers

o Gastrointestinal Cancers

o Liver Cancer

o Pancreatic Cancer

o Esophageal Cancer

o Others

– Malnutrition

– Neurological Disorders

– Other Applications

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

– Home Care

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

Despite being highly import-dependent, many indigenous syringes and needle manufacturers have established themselves on the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. Still, imports to this market are also significant. While imports are high, domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through exports, as has been the case with other medical devices. Consumers’ target base is steadily growing, contributing to a significant increase in sales.

The report provides an overview of the Enteral Feeding Devices Market. A brief description of the stages of syringe and needle development follows the introduction section. By providing a concise summary of the market and highlighting market size, the market overview section shows the market’s dynamics. Next, we provide volume and value figures for syringes and needles. Additionally, it includes a breakdown of imports and exports by region.

Analysis of the drivers explains the factors contributing to the market growth, including an increase in insulin needed, an increase in vaccine demand, an improvement in health infrastructure, an increase in diseases, changing demographics, and health check-up packages. One of the primary challenges for the market is the illegal recycling of syringes and needles. Another is the difficulties associated with usage. Next, we will discuss government legislation in the market.

There is a section on the competitive landscape which highlights the main players in the market. This section includes a summary of the major domestic and foreign players in the market, along with their financial standing.

The report concludes with a section offering strategic recommendations for improving market share and increasing profitability for existing and potential players.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Enteral Feeding Devices Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

