Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2021 by Top region Data: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by way of Forecast 2027

Dialysis is a technique used to remove waste products such as urea and creatinine from blood, which occurs from inappropriate functioning of kidneys. The procedure is vital during the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Dialysis can be performed in two ways, namely; hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis (HD), a filter is used to remove the waste products and extra fluids from blood. The purified blood is then reintroduced into the patient;s body. On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment that uses the inner lining of abdomen, called peritoneum and a dialysis solution to clean and purify blood and reinstate it into the patient;s body. Both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis work on a similar principle of purifying the blood and removing toxins from patient;s body, when kidneys are unable to function normally.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at $15,681.81 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,164.86 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0%.

This market growth is attributed to surge in incidences of kidney related diseases and problems associated with kidney transplants as kidney transplantation involves a major surgery, a donor match, and a lifetime regime of immunosuppressant medications to prevent body refutation against the organ. In addition, rise in prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are projected to further supplement the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth. Conversely, rise in complications related to dialysis treatment such as infections, hypotension, fluid overload, and access point bleeding are likely to obstruct growth of the market in the coming years.

Similarly, reimbursement policy concerns in emerging nations impedes growth of the market, as reimbursement for dialysis varies widely in terms of amount & duration between these countries and does not necessarily cover real treatment costs, further discouraging patients and physicians for considering the policy usage.

On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward home hemodialysis (HHD), owing to its effective and patient-centered approach and surge in market strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, product development, and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, dialysis site, modality, product, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further divided into short-term catheter, chronic catheter, graft, and fistula. By dialysis site, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. By modality, it is categorized into conventional and daily (day time, night time). By product, it is segmented into devices and consumables.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

? An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysismarket is provided.

? An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

– Baxter International Inc.

– Nipro Corporation

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

– Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Cook Group

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– Medtronic PLC

– Asahi Kasei Corp.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

o Hemodialysis

? Short-term Catheter

? Chronic Catheter

? Graft

? Fistula

o Peritoneal Dialysis

By Dialysis Site

o Hospitals

o Clinics &Dialysis Centers

o Home Dialysis

By Modality

o Conventional

o Daily (Day Time, Night Time)

By Product

o Devices

o Consumables

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

Despite being highly import-dependent, many indigenous syringes and needle manufacturers have established themselves on the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market. Still, imports to this market are also significant. While imports are high, domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through exports, as has been the case with other medical devices. Consumers’ target base is steadily growing, contributing to a significant increase in sales.

The report provides an overview of the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market. A brief description of the stages of syringe and needle development follows the introduction section. By providing a concise summary of the market and highlighting market size, the market overview section shows the market’s dynamics. Next, we provide volume and value figures for syringes and needles. Additionally, it includes a breakdown of imports and exports by region.

Analysis of the drivers explains the factors contributing to the market growth, including an increase in insulin needed, an increase in vaccine demand, an improvement in health infrastructure, an increase in diseases, changing demographics, and health check-up packages. One of the primary challenges for the market is the illegal recycling of syringes and needles. Another is the difficulties associated with usage. Next, we will discuss government legislation in the market.

There is a section on the competitive landscape which highlights the main players in the market. This section includes a summary of the major domestic and foreign players in the market, along with their financial standing.

The report concludes with a section offering strategic recommendations for improving market share and increasing profitability for existing and potential players.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

