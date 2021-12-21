Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 21, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;25;High clouds;33;25;SSW;11;74%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;WNW;16;64%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;12;2;Sunny, but chilly;9;-1;NE;9;61%;5%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;9;High clouds;16;9;ESE;11;81%;26%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up, chilly;4;-4;Cloudy and colder;1;-1;SSE;12;84%;2%;0

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-5;-12;Mainly cloudy, cold;-7;-9;N;7;76%;72%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;24;4;Sunny and mild;17;4;WNW;8;51%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-2;-7;A snow shower;1;-1;SW;20;75%;91%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;38;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;SE;16;59%;64%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;11;4;Partly sunny;12;5;NNE;7;65%;25%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;24;18;High clouds;23;17;SSW;17;67%;1%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;17;7;Hazy sun;18;6;NNE;10;58%;10%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thunderstorms;31;22;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;8;69%;15%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;26;14;Hazy sun;27;14;ESE;6;57%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Nice with some sun;32;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSW;8;49%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;13;6;Cloudy;13;8;N;9;80%;39%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;7;-2;Partly sunny;5;-3;SE;8;58%;14%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;2;-2;Mostly sunny;3;-3;S;4;50%;16%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;2;-2;Cloudy and chilly;0;-3;S;8;74%;7%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Showery;20;11;A touch of rain;20;11;WSW;10;75%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;A thunderstorm;26;19;NW;13;80%;91%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;ESE;6;73%;14%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and chilly;3;-5;Cloudy and cold;1;-2;S;7;77%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-6;Sunshine and chilly;-1;-8;ENE;7;43%;9%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;3;-6;Rather cloudy;2;-6;ESE;5;62%;33%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;ESE;15;61%;2%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;18;NE;8;46%;66%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Hazy sunshine;13;0;NNW;7;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;17;11;Mostly sunny;19;13;NW;11;56%;29%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;29;17;Not as warm;24;18;SE;16;74%;14%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;27;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;21;E;5;67%;88%;7

Chennai, India;Sunshine, less humid;32;20;Hazy sunshine;30;20;E;7;66%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;5;-6;Partly sunny;0;-2;SSW;14;48%;26%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;22;NNE;14;69%;5%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Morning snow showers;1;0;Cloudy, snow showers;2;0;WSW;9;83%;98%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;21;High clouds;27;22;NNE;12;65%;2%;2

Dallas, United States;Areas of morning fog;15;4;Partly sunny;17;8;S;13;65%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;13;74%;70%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;21;8;Hazy sun;21;10;E;5;59%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;15;2;Partly sunny, mild;17;4;S;9;13%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;15;Hazy sunshine;25;14;WSW;7;64%;27%;4

Dili, East Timor;A morning t-storm;32;24;A couple of t-storms;32;25;S;11;78%;98%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;7;5;Cloudy;9;8;SSE;25;89%;93%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;16;8;Clouds and sun, mild;13;6;NNE;10;37%;66%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Rainy times;16;14;E;9;89%;93%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;24;15;Hazy sunshine;25;15;SSE;5;61%;4%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;23;16;A stray thunderstorm;22;17;NNE;12;83%;91%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;28;21;Partly sunny;25;18;N;15;55%;69%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;-11;-13;Cloudy and very cold;-10;-12;WSW;14;80%;27%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;6;70%;95%;6

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;19;15;Partly sunny, warmer;22;19;E;9;73%;37%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;26;20;A shower or two;26;21;ENE;27;61%;97%;1

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;29;13;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;SE;7;34%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;18;6;Mostly cloudy;19;7;WSW;7;46%;80%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;6;-2;Becoming cloudy;6;0;NE;7;66%;40%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;W;10;79%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;25;22;Sunny and nice;29;23;NNW;17;39%;8%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;23;15;A t-storm in spots;22;14;N;13;73%;85%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, mild;14;1;A p.m. shower or two;14;2;SSE;8;36%;74%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;27;18;WSW;10;73%;4%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sunshine;18;3;Hazy sun;18;3;SSE;7;47%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;28;16;Breezy in the a.m.;29;16;N;25;20%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;-7;-10;Snow showers, cold;-7;-13;WNW;13;48%;60%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;N;15;64%;82%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SE;8;69%;91%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;22;13;Hazy sun;25;14;WNW;8;59%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;NW;7;82%;88%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A touch of rain;11;5;Occasional rain;12;6;SE;11;77%;93%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning out cloudy;34;22;Partly sunny;33;23;SW;9;57%;1%;7

Lima, Peru;Variable clouds;21;18;High clouds;21;18;SSE;10;72%;14%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of rain;17;12;Showers;16;14;S;9;88%;99%;2

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;6;0;Cloudy;6;4;S;12;75%;16%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mainly cloudy;19;9;Cloudy and cool;16;13;SE;6;45%;61%;1

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds may break;29;25;Becoming cloudy;29;25;SSW;11;77%;43%;9

Madrid, Spain;Not as cool;14;6;Showers;15;7;E;4;72%;93%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;27;Partial sunshine;31;27;ENE;13;65%;12%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;6;83%;80%;2

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;6;74%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Nice with some sun;26;14;Cooler with clearing;19;12;SSE;19;64%;30%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;20;5;Sunny;21;6;NNW;7;31%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;N;15;62%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cold with flurries;-8;-12;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-13;NW;13;50%;31%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy and breezy;32;25;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;ENE;24;62%;19%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;E;16;63%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;A passing flurry;-4;-8;A little snow;1;-11;WNW;4;79%;89%;0

Moscow, Russia;Snow;-16;-22;Frigid;-19;-20;NW;10;56%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;31;21;Hazy sun;30;21;N;9;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Rain and drizzle;20;16;A little rain;24;16;NE;20;71%;91%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;7;4;Breezy in the p.m.;8;0;WNW;23;49%;27%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;16;9;Partial sunshine;14;5;SSE;8;57%;5%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-7;-13;Partly sunny;-5;-11;ESE;13;92%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;6;Clouds and sun;12;2;NNE;14;54%;2%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;-2;-4;Low clouds;0;-5;NNW;6;65%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;-5;-7;Snow showers;0;-13;WNW;18;80%;90%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;12;70%;93%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;NNW;13;77%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Heavy p.m. showers;29;24;E;11;84%;100%;2

Paris, France;Sunny, but chilly;4;-4;Cloudy and chilly;2;-2;SSE;9;86%;5%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;ESE;22;45%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with sunshine;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;WSW;7;73%;99%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;NE;16;69%;89%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;19;A shower or two;32;19;SE;10;56%;84%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;1;-3;Cloudy and chilly;0;-5;S;5;52%;6%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;7;-10;Hazy sunshine;3;-11;SSW;5;28%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;A couple of showers;20;12;NNE;14;73%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Cloudy and warm;25;13;Cooler with showers;18;14;SSW;11;88%;98%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;ENE;13;70%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;3;0;Mostly sunny;1;-2;ESE;12;65%;4%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cold;-5;-8;Snow showers, cold;-4;-8;W;5;79%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;32;23;WSW;11;61%;61%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;Partly sunny;21;11;NE;11;28%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;13;3;A thick cloud cover;13;4;NNE;7;77%;29%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;-10;-11;Frigid;-10;-12;W;13;70%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;11;Periods of rain;14;12;SSE;11;80%;98%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;ENE;14;71%;85%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;30;23;SSE;13;69%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;25;17;Partly sunny, humid;23;16;NNW;9;90%;29%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;9;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;SE;7;21%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;SW;12;29%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and nice;29;22;SSE;9;75%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;17;12;Showers;17;12;SE;14;80%;99%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;6;5;Breezy with showers;9;3;SSW;24;82%;97%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;9;-6;Hazy sunshine;6;-5;WNW;5;41%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;Partly sunny, mild;15;8;ENE;10;73%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NW;9;69%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy, p.m. flurries;1;-8;Sunny, but chilly;0;-8;WSW;13;61%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;ESE;21;72%;86%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;-4;-9;Snow showers, cold;-5;-8;SW;2;77%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;21;Humid;26;21;SE;18;69%;88%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;21;17;Rain and drizzle;20;19;ENE;9;83%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Squalls this morning;-6;-7;Cloudy and cold;-6;-6;WNW;10;60%;28%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;18;8;Decreasing clouds;17;6;E;12;68%;66%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A touch of p.m. rain;8;0;Windy, a p.m. flurry;4;-4;NW;28;64%;48%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;3;Breezy in the p.m.;12;2;WNW;18;34%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain at times;16;11;A little a.m. rain;16;11;SW;12;75%;95%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and cooler;11;-1;Sunshine;12;-2;E;6;35%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;12;6;Mostly sunny;13;5;NNW;19;39%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;1;0;Partly sunny, breezy;1;-4;W;28;67%;74%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;18;10;SSE;4;52%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Episodes of sunshine;17;8;Mostly sunny;18;8;SSW;5;68%;32%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;-9;-24;Cloudy;-10;-31;NNW;11;66%;31%;0

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;1;0;Milder with rain;8;2;WSW;11;79%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;2;-2;Partly sunny;2;-2;SE;6;57%;8%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Warm with sunshine;31;15;NNE;6;52%;3%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;-5;-14;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-12;WNW;9;59%;27%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun, some clouds;-3;-6;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-6;SW;10;88%;62%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;21;17;Windy;23;17;NNW;42;66%;1%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun, some clouds;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;W;7;63%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A bit of ice;9;-4;Colder with some sun;1;-9;NE;3;46%;11%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-12-21 21:44 GMT+08:00

