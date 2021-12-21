Alexa
Taiwan’s Taipingshan expected to have white Christmas

As continental cold air mass arrives, next Monday and Tuesday to be especially chilly

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 20:56
Taipingshan Villa 

Taipingshan Villa  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — High mountainous areas situated over 3,000 meters above sea level such as Taipingshan in Yilan County have a chance at a white Christmas, as a strong continental cold air mass is forecast to arrive for the holiday on Saturday (Dec. 25), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Tuesday.

CWB forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) told CNA that moisture brought by a cloud system from the south will decrease on Wednesday, with rainfall in the north, the east, and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan. Temperatures will range from 17 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Weather for Thursday and Friday will not change much, with rains expected only in areas facing the northeasterly winds and scattered showers in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, he added.

A strong continental cold air mass will most likely arrive on Saturday, and it will get colder later in the day. Cold and wet weather is forecast for the country on Saturday and Sunday.

The coldest time is expected to be next Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures set to dip to 10-12 degrees in the northern half of the country and 13-15 degrees in other areas.

Snow is forecast for high mountains with altitudes over 3,000 meters nationwide from Saturday night to next Monday. As northern Taiwan is colder and wetter, mountainous areas above 2,000 meters, including Taipingshan, have a chance of seeing snow during the period, Huang added.
