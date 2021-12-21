Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes southwestern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck southwestern Taiwan at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 21), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 36.4 kilometers east-northeast of Tainan Hall, with a focal depth of 9.4 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location. The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Tainan City and a 3 in Kaohsiung City.

An intensity level of 2 was felt in Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County.

Pingtung County, Taitung County, Hualien County, Changhua County, and Nantou County experienced an intensity level of 1.