COVID: EU vaccine passports only valid 9 months without booster

The European Commission announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine certificates in the bloc would only be valid for nine months without a booster shot.
The rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members. However, officials believe it has enough backing.
Announcing the decision, the EU Commission said that a "harmonised validity period" for the COVID vaccine passports "is a necessity for safe free movement and EU level coordination."
The new rule primarily concerns traveling within the EU, but the Commission recommends that EU countries also apply it on a national level to "provide certainty for travellers and reduce disruptions," it said in a statement.
According to the Commission, 807 million COVID vaccine certificates have been issued in the EU so far.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...