COVID: EU vaccine passports only valid 9 months without booster

By Deutsche Welle
2021/12/21 11:27
The digital vaccine passports are recognized across the EU, despite the different apps based on the EU country of issuance

The European Commission announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine certificates in the bloc would only be valid for nine months without a booster shot.

The rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members. However, officials believe it has enough backing.

Announcing the decision, the EU Commission said that a "harmonised validity period" for the COVID vaccine passports "is a necessity for safe free movement and EU level coordination."

The new rule primarily concerns traveling within the EU, but the Commission recommends that EU countries also apply it on a national level to "provide certainty for travellers and reduce disruptions," it said in a statement.

According to the Commission, 807 million COVID vaccine certificates have been issued in the EU so far.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

Updated : 2021-12-21 20:03 GMT+08:00

