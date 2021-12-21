Best spots in Taiwan to bring in the new year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If you still lack plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has recommended several destinations to greet the arrival of 2022.

In a press release Friday (Dec. 17), the bureau recommended revelers head to Lishan in Taichung to watch Indigenous dance performances and to Guguan in the same area to watch other shows and soak in the hot springs.

People in the north are recommended to go to Waiao Beach in Yilan County to watch the sunrise over Turtle Island, go mountain climbing, hiking, or biking in the area, and then go to a hot spring in Jiaoxi on New Year’s Day.

The bureau suggested people in central Taiwan go to Sun Moon Lake and enjoy concerts and a fireworks display at Ita Thao Pier on New Year’s Eve.

People in the east are encouraged to go to Sanxiantai Recreation Area in Taitung County to welcome the first sunrise of the year over the Ba-Gong Bridge (Eight-Arch Bridge). A fair will also be held there on New Year’s Eve.

The bureau also recommended people take their families to Lihpao Resort in Taichung, Janfusun Fancy World in Yunlin County, and E-Da Theme Park for shows and fireworks displays during the holiday.