Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Best spots in Taiwan to bring in the new year

Tourism Bureau recommends festivities all around Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 19:18
Sanxiantai in Taitung County (Toursim Bureau photo)

Sanxiantai in Taitung County (Toursim Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If you still lack plans to celebrate New Year’s Eve, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has recommended several destinations to greet the arrival of 2022.

In a press release Friday (Dec. 17), the bureau recommended revelers head to Lishan in Taichung to watch Indigenous dance performances and to Guguan in the same area to watch other shows and soak in the hot springs.

People in the north are recommended to go to Waiao Beach in Yilan County to watch the sunrise over Turtle Island, go mountain climbing, hiking, or biking in the area, and then go to a hot spring in Jiaoxi on New Year’s Day.

The bureau suggested people in central Taiwan go to Sun Moon Lake and enjoy concerts and a fireworks display at Ita Thao Pier on New Year’s Eve.

People in the east are encouraged to go to Sanxiantai Recreation Area in Taitung County to welcome the first sunrise of the year over the Ba-Gong Bridge (Eight-Arch Bridge). A fair will also be held there on New Year’s Eve.

The bureau also recommended people take their families to Lihpao Resort in Taichung, Janfusun Fancy World in Yunlin County, and E-Da Theme Park for shows and fireworks displays during the holiday.
New Year
Lishan
Sun Moon Lake
Guguan
Ita Thao Pier
Lihpao Resort
Janfusun Fancy World
E-Da Theme Park
Sanxiantai

RELATED ARTICLES

'7+7' arrivals in Taiwan face NT$150,000 fine for forged vaccine documents
'7+7' arrivals in Taiwan face NT$150,000 fine for forged vaccine documents
2021/12/17 17:44
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
Taiwan announces 4 strengthened quarantine measures amid Delta cluster
2021/12/16 17:59
Watch Taipei 101 countdown fireworks on Maokong Gondola
Watch Taipei 101 countdown fireworks on Maokong Gondola
2021/12/13 16:20
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
2021/12/06 16:36
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
2021/12/03 18:32