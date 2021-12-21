Edge AI Software Market Share, Size, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Organization Size, Growth, Company Analysis by 2027

A new report by Astute Analytica studies the Global Edge AI Software Market during the forecast period from 2021-2027 and provides a detailed overview of the sector. The global Edge AI Software market is expected to be worth $8,049.8 million in 2020. During the analysis period of 2021-2027, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8%.

This study on the Global Edge AI Software Market thoroughly examines the market’s upcoming trends and industrial dynamics. The Edge AI Software market research also includes analytical information such as market size, major trends, and key market players, and other growth prospects. This analysis report on the global Edge AI Software Market throws light on the data obtained from diverse sources, accompanied by the tools and techniques of SWOT analysis.

The purpose of a study report is to provide relevant information to the readers and helping them make business decisions. The broad documentation offers a variety of business insight and consulting services to assist clients in making future decisions and achieving long-term market success.

Key market trends such as technological advancement and competitor outlook are all mentioned in this analysis. Apart from that, the introduction of new technology and data on emerging trends is also added in the report. Five key forces that can influence the competitive environment include the introduction of new entrants in the industry, regional analysis, COVID-19 impact, availability of better substitute products/services, growing competitors, and their strategies.

The study would make it easier for new market players to assess the sector’s potential and funding plans in the upcoming years. The report also looks at the goods, trends, and opportunities that may influence this market over the next several years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Edge AI Software market

The COVID-19 virus was found in December and has already spread to practically every country. It has been labeled a public health emergency by the World Health Organization. The COVID-19 infection already has a significant impact on the market, and this will continue beyond 2021. More than 40 nations have declared states of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The COVID-19 breakout since December 2019 has affected various nations. The business sector suffered heavy losses due to the decline in workers, lockdown, travel restrictions, and lack of raw materials. The impact of COVID-19 on the global Edge AI Software market is discussed in the report. It contains a summarized discussion of initial impact, current situation, future impact, and expected recovery options.

Regional Outlook: The Edge AI Software Market

The Edge AI Software market evaluates the growth of the market on the basis of regions. It explores factors like economic growth, social issues, technological developments, regional revenue, etc., of the top impacting regions.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Edge AI Software Market Report

By Component

Solution Software Tools Platform

Services Training and Consulting Services System Integration Testing Support and Maintenance



By Data Source

Biometric Data

Mobile Data

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Video and Image Recognition

By Application

Access Control

Autonomous Vehicles

Energy Management

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring

Telemetry

Video Surveillance

Others

By End Users

Advance Industries

Banking and Insurance

Chemical Agriculture

Consumers

Cross Vertical

Energy and Material

Health Care Infrastructure

Media And Entertainment

Public Sector Utilities

Retail

Travel, Transport and Logistics

Geographic Breakdown: The Breakdown by region and country section gives an analysis of the market in each geographic area and market size by geographic area and compares their historical and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, major developed countries, and major emerging markets.

Countries such as Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Emirates United Arabs, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam

Key Players: The Edge AI Software Market

The report also describes the working strategies and development of the prominent companies. This study also discusses the strategies of the players to outgrow the market competitors.

The global Edge AI Software market report covers major market players:

AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Azion technologies, Anagog Ltd., Foghorn Systems, Inc. Chaos Prime, Inc. Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. Imagimob, Nutanix, Octonion, Synaptics, TIBCO Software, Veea Inc.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

