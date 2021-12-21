39 financial institutions honored by Taiwan's credit bureau for sustainable practices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The country's only domestic credit-reporting agency gave out awards to dozens of financial institutions and their staff members on Tuesday (Dec. 21).

The awards recognize good management of credit risk, which has become even more important in stabilizing the post-pandemic financial market.

To improve the accessibility, accuracy, and quality of credit information, Taiwan's Joint Credit Information Center (JCIC), which is responsible for collecting, processing and exchanging credit data among financial institutions, has established three awards since 2007. This year, a total of 39 institutions and 49 staff members were selected to receive the awards.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) Chairman Huang Tien-mu (黃天牧), FSC Banking Bureau Director-General Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛), Chief Director of the Bankers Association Lu Chu-cheng (呂桔誠), Bureau of Agricultural Finance Deputy Director Shih Ni-ting (施妮婷), and executives from the winning institutions.

In his opening remarks, Huang thanked JCIC for offering a free-of-charge credit inquiry to banks when reviewing COVID relief loan applications from workers and small business owners in the country. The top financial regulator also gave a thumbs-up to the organization’s participation in the government's “inclusive financing” and “eco-investing” initiatives.

Among the winning institutions chosen for outperforming in information security were Standard Chartered Taiwan, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Bank of Taiwan, King's Town Bank, Taichung Commercial Bank, Mizuho Bank (Taipei Branch), Hualien Second Credit Cooperative, Taichung Farmers' Association, Miaoli Chunan Farmers' Association, Changhua Fishermen's Association, Taiwan Rakuten Card, and Cathay Life Insurance.

The institutions that won awards for the quality of their credit information were Bank of Taiwan, Yuanta Commercial Bank, Union Bank of Taiwan, Bank of Kaohsiung, Sunny Bank, MUFH Bank Taipei Branch, The Second Credit Cooperative Association of Taichung, Changhua Huatan Farmers' Association, New Taipei Tucheng Farmers' Association, Tainan City District Fishermen's Association, Chunghua Post Co., Agrifinance Information Service Co., Union Bank of Taiwan, Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank, and COTA Bank.

The other institutions awarded for the user-friendliness of their credit reports were Cathay United Bank, CTBC Bank, First Commercial Bank, E.SUN Bank, Jih Sun International, Standard Chartered, United Overseas Bank Taipei Branch, Tainan City Shinshi District Farmers' Association, Hualien Rueisuei Township Farmers' Association, Taoyuan Luzhu Farmers' Association, Keelung Second Credit Cooperative, and Cathay Life Insurance.