Taiwan’s NCKU a leading force in low carbon initiative

Initiative pools resources from industry, government, and academia

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 17:08
NCKU holds a meeting on low carbon initiative. (NCKU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A low carbon initiative led by National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday (Dec. 21) that will promote sustainable development.

The document was inked in a meeting between representatives from NCKU, Tainan City Government, the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT), and Shalun City — an alliance spearheaded by NCKU for smart innovations.

Speaking at the event, NCKU President and convener of Shalun City Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) noted that the university has been devoted to exploring many sustainability-centered possibilities on the back of its academic prowess.

ECCT Vice Chairman Giuseppe Izzo reckoned that the chamber has been advocating low-carbon solutions for Taiwan drawing on European experience since the commencement of its Low Carbon Initiative in 2012.

With a theme of sustainable supply chains and urban development, the meeting featured discussions on topics spanning carbon-negative technologies, biomedical clusters, green hydrogen, smart semiconductor manufacturing, and sustainable manufacturing.

As part of the campaign, NCKU has kicked off a five-day event to hammer home the importance of sustainability on campus, including an exhibition showcasing the university’s effort for the cause.

ECCT Vice Chairman Giuseppe Izzo (left), NCKU President Su Huey-jen, and Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che ink MOU. (NCKU photo)
