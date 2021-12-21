Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Army hones tank crews' combat abilities with live-fire exercise

Specialized tank training focuses on chain of command procedures, combat readiness, counterattack drills

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 17:08
Taiwan M60A3 tank. (Wikicommons, Hsuan Shih-sheng photo) 

Taiwan M60A3 tank. (Wikicommons, Hsuan Shih-sheng photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to strengthen its defense capabilities, the Army on Tuesday (Dec. 21) conducted specialized training for its tank platoons at the Kengzikou training ground in Hsinchu.

The Armor Training Command stated that multiple units across at various military bases were involved in the live-fire exercise to strengthen their tactical thinking, CNA reported.

The command pointed out that the training included physical fitness, urban warfare instruction, and combat shooting, with a special focus on chain of command procedures, combat readiness, emergency relief, tactical maneuvering, and counterattack drills.

The shooting training segment was designed to improve command and coordination, firing accuracy, vehicle-mounted machine gun target practice as well as regular target practice so soldiers are proficient in various weapons and shooting positions. The command said it honed tank crews’ combat and coordination capabilities.

In the mock combat scenario segment, the Army simulated Chinese amphibious forces landing on Hsinchu’s coast. CM11 and M60A3 tanks pummeled the enemy position with a barrage of artillery.
Taiwan
Taiwan Army
defense capabilities
tanks
Taiwan military
army

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's November exports grow for 21st consecutive month
Taiwan's November exports grow for 21st consecutive month
2021/12/20 17:45
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
2021/12/20 16:40
Asus opens joint research center with National Taiwan University
Asus opens joint research center with National Taiwan University
2021/12/20 15:48
US must grant Asia access to its market to counter China in Indo-Pacific: Bloomberg
US must grant Asia access to its market to counter China in Indo-Pacific: Bloomberg
2021/12/20 15:46
Tea contest in central Taiwan uses DNA sequencing to oust fraudsters
Tea contest in central Taiwan uses DNA sequencing to oust fraudsters
2021/12/20 15:31

Updated : 2021-12-21 18:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
"