Taiwan Army hones tank crews' combat abilities with live-fire exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to strengthen its defense capabilities, the Army on Tuesday (Dec. 21) conducted specialized training for its tank platoons at the Kengzikou training ground in Hsinchu.

The Armor Training Command stated that multiple units across at various military bases were involved in the live-fire exercise to strengthen their tactical thinking, CNA reported.

The command pointed out that the training included physical fitness, urban warfare instruction, and combat shooting, with a special focus on chain of command procedures, combat readiness, emergency relief, tactical maneuvering, and counterattack drills.

The shooting training segment was designed to improve command and coordination, firing accuracy, vehicle-mounted machine gun target practice as well as regular target practice so soldiers are proficient in various weapons and shooting positions. The command said it honed tank crews’ combat and coordination capabilities.

In the mock combat scenario segment, the Army simulated Chinese amphibious forces landing on Hsinchu’s coast. CM11 and M60A3 tanks pummeled the enemy position with a barrage of artillery.