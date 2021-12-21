Alexa
New Taipei announces 10 best spots to watch Tamsui fireworks on NYE

Total display area stretches one kilometer

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 16:11
(New Taipei Cultural Affairs Department image)

(New Taipei Cultural Affairs Department image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei City Government on Monday (Dec. 21) announced the 10 best spots to watch the fireworks display near the estuary of the Tamsui River on New Year's Eve.

The city’s Cultural Affairs Department said in a press release on Monday that the 13-minute fireworks show will begin at 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 31. The fireworks will shoot off from the working platform and sidewalks of the Danjiang Bridge, and the total display area is one kilometer wide, the department added.

The 10 best spots to watch the show recommended by the department are as follows:

▸ The Golden River Bank riverside park near Taipei MRT Tamsui Station (淡水河畔邊的金色水岸河濱公園)

▸ Tamsui Customs Wharf (淡水海關碼頭)

▸ The Youchekou boardwalk in Tamsui (油車口木棧道)

▸ Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf (漁人碼頭)

▸ The Bali Left Bank Riverside Park (八里河畔邊左岸河濱公園)

▸ The Bali Sailing Pier (八里風帆碼頭)

▸ The Bali Shueibizai Park (水筆仔公園)

▸ The estuarine lagoon area in the Wazihwei Nature Reserve, Bali (觀海長堤賞鳥區)

▸ The Shisanxing Cultural Park in Bali (十三行文化公園)

▸ The Beiti Beach in Bali (八里北堤沙灘)

According to the department, shows by theatrical companies, bands, and street performers will be staged at Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf from the afternoon on Dec. 31


(YouTube, New Taipei Cultural Affairs Department video)
