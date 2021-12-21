Proximity Sensor Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen 2027

Proximity Sensor Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the Proximity Sensor Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc

A proximity sensor is capable of sensing the existence and disappearance of the target objects within its surrounding, devoid of any physical contact. It generally works at a frequency of 40 kiloHertz (kHz). These sensors usually employ a sonic transducer, which enables alternating transmission and reception of sound waves. This sonic transducer mainly emits a series of sonic waves that are reflected by an object, and subsequently, this sensor switches into receive mode. Once the reflected signal is received, the sensor signals output to a control device, such as a Programmable Logic Controller.

Although the utility of proximity sensor gained a significant usage in numerous end-use industries, such as food automotive, and defense applications. In food and beverage industry, it generally used for object detection and distance measurement during the food processing and several packaging applications. Also, the use of these sensors permits high-efficiency packaging functions by positioning the products on a conveyer belt, identifying the shapes, and inspection their abilities. Therefore, the increased use of proximity sensors in the packaging sector, along with the surging demand for accurate measurement in the food packaging are the few factors driving the demand for proximity sensors all over the world.

According to Statista, the global packaged food industry has a total market value of USD 2.47 trillion in 2016 and is increased to almost USD 2.6 trillion by 2019. In addition, the total market value of the packaged food industry in the United States was USD 377.5 billion in 2017, an increase from USD 354.5 billion in 2013. Thus, the rise in demand for packaged food is expanding the utility of the proximity sensor all over the world. Additionally, rise in demand for non-contact sensing technology and the robust growth in industrial automation are the few other factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, the limitation in sensing capabilities is one of the prime the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Proximity Sensor market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support to implement automated technologies, along with the wide presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing adoption of proximity sensor in automobile, along with increased concern on non-sensing technology across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Proximity Sensor market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Panasonic Corporation

Riko Opto-electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Sick AG

ST Microelectronics NV

Delta Electronics Inc.

Autonics Corporation

Datalogic SpA

Omron Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Inductive

Capacitive

Photoelectric

Magnetic

By End-Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Food and Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

