LED Modular Display Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis 2027

LED modular display Market is valued at approximately USD 5.49 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.20% over the forecast period 2020-2027

Report Ocean published a new report on the LED modular display Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

A LED modular display cabinet can be defined as an autonomous unit which can be combined to make a more complicated structure like a total LED display or sign. It has various advantages which includes expanded productivity, more reliable assembling, quick lead time and others. The major factor which is driving the LED Modular display is increasing adoption of LED modular display across various industry verticals such as retail stores, airports, advertising, auditorium and others.

Additionally, increasing number of outdoor events such as social media advertisements, dynamic content, sports event, and music concerts etc. is also expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per Nielsen survey, over 75% of customer who travel roadways having digital billboards can easily recall seeing one within the past month alongside 55% of such customers can recall the sign’s message most of the time or every time they pass by. Additionally, over 66 million music tour tickets were sold globally in 2017, marking the highest total in that years. Hence, the rise in outdoor advertising and music concert worldwide is stimulating the market growth over the forecast years. However, the high cost of LED modular display is the major factor restraining the growth of market.

The regional analysis of the global LED modular display Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. European region accounts for the largest share in the global LED modular display market due to the significant demand stemming from the digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising projects and the growing adoption of the technologies in the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Belgium among other countries. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with highest CAGR across the globe in the global LED modular display market due to the continuous developments of public venues and the subsequent adoption of modern display technologies for advertising purposes.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung

Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic CO., LTD

Yaham Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

NEC Display Solutions

Prismaflex

Planar (LEYARD)

Pixelflex

PRO Display

Barco

Sony corporation

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Outdoor Modular screens

Indoor Modular screens

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

