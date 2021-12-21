Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen 2027

Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market is valued at approximately USD 658.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027. The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) can be defined as a real-time temperature measurement procedure that is employed in extending continuous monitoring for the extensive length of the cable comprising all the vital measurement points. These systems were primarily developed for the oil & gas industry to facilitate reservoir engineers in improving the monitoring techniques. More often, these systems provide continuous measurements of pressure and temperature through which fire and leakage could be identified to prevent any casualties. Thus, it provides safety to the workers as well as manufacturing plants from unexpected hazards, which may increase the demand of distributed temperature sensing market.

Moreover, the rise in growth or expansion of oil & gas sector, supporting government policies pertaining to worker safety, and surging investment on smart grid technology are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the Smart grid projects outlook 2017 released by the European Commission (EC), there were around 950 smart grid projects are enduring in the region, with a total investment of around USD 5.46 billion.

Among which, nearly 324 are multinational and 626 are national spread across 800 sites in 36 countries, with U.K., Germany, Spain, and Denmark are being the major countries with the highest number of projects related to smart grid. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for distributed temperature sensing market growth all over the world. However, the complicated fault detection and troubleshooting process, coupled with lack of data utilization gathered by the DTS system are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing network of power transmission cables, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in smart grid projects along with the increasing rate of industrialization & urbanization in developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson Controls International plc

Sony Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Single-Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

By Operating Principle:

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

By Application:

Oil & Gas Production

Power Cable Monitoring

Pipeline Surveillance

Fire Detection

Environmental Monitoring

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

