Thermal Imaging Systems Market 2021 by Top region Data: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by way of Forecast 2027

Thermal Imaging Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry's growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Globally, thermal imaging systems have observed a paradigm shift in the present scenario, owing to their surging utilization in defense and military applications. Several countries are investing heavily in infrared (IR) and thermal imaging systems to handle global-political uncertainties and strengthen their military power, with worldwide tensions increasing exponentially, thereby driving the demand for thermal imaging systems market.

More often, the recent innovations and development in infrared detectors have led to the advancement of remote-based infrared and thermal sensing devices for a range of applications, including security & surveillance, space imaging, and remote sensing. Nowadays, thermal imaging cameras have become popular and available with a broad range of performance competencies and spectral sensitivity for a wide range of bands, which may strengthen the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing spending by government bodies on military & defense activities, along with growing proliferation of thermal cameras for broader surveillance management are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SPIRI), the United States has increased its military spending by 5.3%, reaching a total of USD 732 billion in 2019 and accounted for almost 38% of the worldwide spending. In fact, the military spending of the U.S. reached around USD 649 billion in 2019, an increase from USD 610 billion in 2017. Similarly, the SIPRI estimated that China’s Military expenditure amounting to almost USD 261 billion in 2019, an increase of 5.1% from 2018, which was USD 250 billion. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for thermal imaging systems, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the lack of regular support and service from government authorities, coupled with lack of accuracy are the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Thermal Imaging Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government spending on military and defense sector, along with the large presence of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in demand in surveillance and security applications coupled with increasing utility of thermal imaging systems in COVID-19 treatment across the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the Thermal Imaging Systems market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Flir Systems Inc.

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Fluke Corporation

Testo Inc.

Seek Thermal Inc.

Trijicon Inc.

Bullard GmbH

HT Italia S.r.l.

Raytheon Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form Factor:

Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems

Fixed Mounted (Rotary and Non-Rotary)

By Application:

Thermography

Military

Surveillance

Personal Vision Systems

Fire Fighting

Smartphones (Ruggedized)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

