Taiwan sets up traceability system to promote down feathers

Taiwan takes pride in quality of domestically produced down feathers

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 15:49
(Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is seeking to boost its international reputation as an producer of premium quality down feathers with a traceability system that the nation's agricultural authority hopes will help secure a bigger share of the global market.

The Taiwan Down and Feather Traceability Audit System (T-TAS) was launched last year by the Taiwan Feather Exporters’ Association (TFEA) in a joint initiative with the Council of Agriculture (COA).

The system allows for better tracing and tracking of locally produced down feathers, establishing a certification mechanism for registered manufacturers and giving them a boost when marketing in Europe, Japan, and the U.S. A multilingual promotional video has been released by COA to promote the system, per CNA.

Taiwan exports approximately 10,000 tons of down annually, accounting for a quarter of the global market. The exports include processed down feathers that are sourced from both domestic fowl businesses as well as materials imported from China, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, the U.S., and Canada, according to TFEA.

Taiwan has over 30 down businesses in a domestic industry worth NT$7 billion (US$252 million) annually, said COA. Many clients prefer down produced in Taiwan to that from China due to quality differences, said TFEA.
