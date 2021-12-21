Taiwan foreign ministry in final stages of closing Nicaragua embassy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Dec. 21) said that the shuttering of its embassy in Nicaragua has entered the final stage.

MOFA said Ambassador to Nicaragua Li Yueh-jung (李岳融) has already returned to Taiwan and all other embassy and technical personnel will be fully withdrawn by December 23. It added that it would share further information once all diplomatic staff had left, according to a MOFA statement.

The ministry said it had obtained relevant information before the Nicaraguan government announced its decision to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) summoned the Nicaraguan ambassador, Mirna Rivera, on December 3 to express Taiwan’s concern over the development of the situation, per the statement.

MOFA has since requested to meet with Rivera twice, but she declined both times.

To protect national sovereignty and dignity, MOFA also terminated diplomatic relations with Nicaragua on December 10, ceased all bilateral cooperation and assistance programs, and pulled embassy and technical mission personnel. In accordance with the principle of reciprocity, Nicaraguan embassy staff in Taiwan have been ordered to leave the country before December 23, the ministry said.