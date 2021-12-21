Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Dec. 21) reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced 10 imported cases and no new confirmed local infections. A suspected local case from Monday (Dec. 20) was ruled out after a third negative PCR test.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the imported cases include five men and five women between the ages of 20 and 50. They entered Taiwan from Colombia (case No. 16,928), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,929 and 16,937), Cambodia (case No. 16,930), Vietnam (case No. 16,931), the U.K. (case Nos. 16,932 and 16934-16935), and Indonesia (case Nos. 16,933 and 16,936) from Nov. 22 to Dec. 19.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,794,007 COVID tests, with 4,775,550 coming back negative. Of the 16,826 confirmed cases, 2,173 were imported, 14,599 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.