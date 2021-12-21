Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 10 imported COVID cases

COVID cases imported from Colombia, US, Cambodia, Vietnam, UK, and Indonesia

  193
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 14:19
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Dec. 21) reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced 10 imported cases and no new confirmed local infections. A suspected local case from Monday (Dec. 20) was ruled out after a third negative PCR test.

Imported cases

According to Chuang, the imported cases include five men and five women between the ages of 20 and 50. They entered Taiwan from Colombia (case No. 16,928), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,929 and 16,937), Cambodia (case No. 16,930), Vietnam (case No. 16,931), the U.K. (case Nos. 16,932 and 16934-16935), and Indonesia (case Nos. 16,933 and 16,936) from Nov. 22 to Dec. 19.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,794,007 COVID tests, with 4,775,550 coming back negative. Of the 16,826 confirmed cases, 2,173 were imported, 14,599 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 1 suspected infection
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases, 1 suspected infection
2021/12/20 14:34
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
Taiwan reports 7 local COVID cases from quarantine hotels
2021/12/17 14:37
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
Taiwan reports one local COVID case
2021/12/16 14:15
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
Two COVID cases linked to Taipei quarantine hotel
2021/12/15 16:54
Taiwan reports one COVID death
Taiwan reports one COVID death
2021/12/15 14:28

Updated : 2021-12-21 15:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
"