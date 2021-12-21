Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taipei Metro rolls out sound-emitting, model rail carriage EasyCard

Users of new EasyCard will hear familiar music playing during MRT rides

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 14:13
Taipei Metro rolls out model rail carriage EasyCard. (TRTC photo)

Taipei Metro rolls out model rail carriage EasyCard. (TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is launching a new EasyCard — a Taipei Metro model rail carriage that emits sounds and light when swiped at the gates of the MRT railway system.

Buoyed by the success of a similar product introduced in April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Taipei MRT, the new “joyous version” of the EasyCard bears patches of vibrant colors. Place the smart card over the sensor area and users will hear the “transfer music” playing when trains stop at the MRT transfer stations, according to TRTC.

The EasyCard model rail carriage can be pre-ordered starting 10 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 24) on the e-commerce platform shopee under the Taipei Metro page and its official shopping site. A package is priced at NT$490 (US$17.60) and limited to four sets per purchase.

The first batch will be shipped by the end of December, with the rest to be delivered after February. Meanwhile, both the official Taipei Metro online store and its shopee page are offering hot deals and promoting events celebrating the New Year.

Visit https://shop.metro.taipei/ and https://shopee.tw/metrotaipei to learn more.

Taipei Metro rolls out sound-emitting, model rail carriage EasyCard

Taipei Metro rolls out sound-emitting, model rail carriage EasyCard
Taipei Metro rolls out model rail carriage EasyCard. (TRTC photos)
Taipei Metro
Taipei MRT
MRT
railway
Taipei
R number
TRTC
EasyCard

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei schoolgirl praised for handling emergency on bus
New Taipei schoolgirl praised for handling emergency on bus
2021/12/20 15:59
New Taipei City mayor says friendship with Eric Chu strong after failed referendum
New Taipei City mayor says friendship with Eric Chu strong after failed referendum
2021/12/20 14:34
Five runners suffer heart attacks during Taipei Marathon
Five runners suffer heart attacks during Taipei Marathon
2021/12/19 20:14
Ethiopian runners win Taipei Marathon 2021
Ethiopian runners win Taipei Marathon 2021
2021/12/19 15:15
Is Taiwan a good place to invest in businesses?
Is Taiwan a good place to invest in businesses?
2021/12/18 17:08