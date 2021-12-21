Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is valued approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Surgical sealants and adhesives are used to repair injured tissues, available in the form of films and foams, and aid by creating a hemostatic layer, which stops the blood and air leakage from the targeted area.

It helps to repair the strengthened surgical wounds, binding the tissues together externally and internally after injury or surgery and even replace common stitching practices.

It helps to repair the strengthened surgical wounds, binding the tissues together externally and internally after injury or surgery and even replace common stitching practices. The global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as manufacturing operations and supply chain is at halt temporarily. The rising need for effective blood loss management in patients, increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe and growing use of technologically advanced products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 03rd December 2019, Ethicon launched VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human). VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant (Human) contains a combination of fibrinogen and thrombin, clotting proteins found in human plasma and it helps surgeons to manage bleeding during surgery. However, rising healthcare costs and lack of reimbursements and cost-intensive requirement of clinical data for new product launches is the major factor restraining the growth of global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing investments by major players in these regions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cryolife, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc (Ams Group)

Stryker Corporation

CSL Limited



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

Synthetic & Semi-synthetic Sealants and Adhesives

By Indication:

Tissue Sealing

Surgical Hemostasis

Tissue Engineering

By Application:

Cardiovascular Surgery

General Surgery

Central Nervous System (CNS) Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Pulmonary Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgery

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

