Orthodontic Equipment Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2030

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%. This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Orthodontic equipment is a tool used by dental professionals to diagnose, prevent as well as correct mispositioned teeth or even jaws. It also focuses on the modification of facial growth, identified as dentofacial orthopedics. Some of the factors driving the market for orthodontic equipment and consumables are rising prevalence of dental malocclusion, growing dental tourism in developing economies due to low-cost treatment options, rising trends in cosmetic dentistry, and technological advances in orthodontic treatment.

The American Dental Association (ADA) is believed to contribute to the dissemination of awareness between many Americans about the benefits of oral hygiene, that also contributes to market growth. The Protection and Affordable Care Act (PACA) has helped to create an organized and competitive market for health insurance through offering private health insurance that reduces out-of-pocket costs to individuals for health and dental services. The lack of health awareness, poor oral hygiene as well as inadequate health insurance policies are restricting the market growth. The increasing number of R&D activities undertaken by manufacturers of medical devices to introduce novel therapeutic products would boost the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Orthodontic Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America currently dominates the market under study as well as the United States maintains the major share of the market. This economy is dominated by a questionable need for metal-free restoration. Emerging economies such as china, India , Brazil and Mexico offer multiple growth advantages for businesses engaged in the development as well as marketing of orthodontic products.

Major market player included in this report are:

A-Dec, Inc.

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Patterson Companies, Inc.

Septodont

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Orthodontic Equipment

Dental Chairs

Dental Lasers

Hand Pieces

Light Cure

Scaling Unit

CAD/CAM Systems

Dental Radiology Equipment

by Orthodontic Consumables

Anchorage Appliances

Ligatures

Brackets

Archwires

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

