Silver Antimicrobial Wound Dressing Market 2021 Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by 2030

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Silver wound dressings are dressings that contain silver or silver release compounds that are used in the treatment of chronic and acute wound infections. The main applications would be diabetic foot ulcers. As per the Center for disease control and prevention (CDC), the incidence of diabetes among Americans has tripled from 5.6 million to 20.9 million between 1980 and 2011. The risk of developing ulcers in diabetic patients in their lifetime is estimated to be up to 15%. It could lead to increased demand for advanced wound dressing. The usage of silver wound dressings in the treatment of acute and chronic and acute wound infections has been increased and is a major driver of the global market. As it is hard-to-heal wounds – such as ulcers, lacerations, and burns – rise, the level of awareness among patients has also increased.

According to the World Health Organization, over 305 million acute, traumatic and burn wounds are recorded and treated worldwide every year and it is reported that this number is on the rise. Burden of chronic wounds across the globe is the key factor that would drive the growth of the market. . According to the Wound Healing Society (WHS) in the United States , approximately 8.2 million people were injured with or without infection in the United States in 2018 and the total cost of Medicare for acute and chronic wounds was around USD 21.1 billion to USD 96.8 billion.

The regional analysis of global Silver Antimicrobial Wound Dressing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America was the prominent market for silver wound dressings which is mainly due to a large geriatric and diabetic population base. The increased incidence of chronic wounds like gangrene and diabetic foot ulcers is a primary factor which helped in influencing demand for silver wound dressings throughout this regional market. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to see significant growth in the coming years which is due to an increased incidence of chronic wounds, that are mainly due to diabetes, and a growing awareness of advanced wound care. Moreover, a large population base, increasing inflows of medical tourists, and reduced hospital bed capacity are the factors that will lead to a higher uptake of silver wound dressings in Asia Pacific.

Major market player included in this report are:

Smith & Nephew plc

ConvaTec Group plc

Molnlycke Health Care

Coloplast Corp

Laboratories Urgo

Acelity LP Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Hartmann Group



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

