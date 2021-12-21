Automotive Electronics Market Outlook 2021: Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

The automotive electronics market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In the automotive electronics industry, vehicles come with automatic and digital controls. Various functions are available via automotive electronics, such as power windows, automated ride controls, lighting, driver assistance, and infotainment. In addition to passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs, electronics come in various categories of vehicles.

Factors Affecting

As IoT and artificial intelligence become mainstream in automobiles, vehicles equipped with automated driving, vehicle safety, and infotainment features become more popular, the automotive electronics market share will increase.

In newly industrialized countries, automotive electronics are not widely adopted, and the integration of automotive electronics increases the cost of the end-product.

As smart cities grow and the automotive industry advances, smart autonomous transportation for automobiles is inevitable. There are numerous opportunities to grow the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The pandemic had significant effects on industry players in the market and on operational parameters. In response to the World Health Organization’s declaration of a pandemic for the COVID-19 novel virus, countries around the planet implemented nationwide lockdowns in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The disruption of supply chains, as well as manufacturing, has been severely impacted. In response to the spreading of Coronavirus, production and operations slowed down. In addition, COVID-19 has adversely affected the automotive and electronics markets. For instance, 96 percent of the German automotive industry has placed their employees on temporary work during the lockdown because of COVID-19’s widespread dissemination.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the revenue for the last forecast period and considering retaining its dominance in the future. A flourishing electronic component manufacturing industry in Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand has significantly contributed to the market growth. China and Japan are the two largest suppliers of automotive electronics in the Asia Pacific. Therefore, Asia Pacific is attractive to investors due to the few manufacturers of automotive electronics. Regional suppliers can capitalize on the resulting demand resulting from the limited number of automotive electronics manufacturers.

North America is forecast to see a significant increase in automotive electronic component sales due to the high level of production of motor vehicles and the presence of companies such as TRW Automotive, Continental Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Autoliv, Inc.

Leading Competitors

The prominent leading competitors in the global Automotive Electronics Market are:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan)

Altera Corporation (United States)

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc (United States)

Atmel Corporation (United States)

Autoliv Inc (Europe)

Bosch Group (Europe)

Broadcom Inc (United States)

Continental AG (Europe)

Delphi Technologies (United Kingdom)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Faurecia (Europe)

Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Lear Corporation (United States)

Magna International Inc (North America)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global Automotive Electronics Market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Application, Sales Channel, Component, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Application

ADAS (Adaptive Cruise Control)

Blind Spot Detection

Parking Assistance

Automated Emergency Braking

Entertainment & Communication

Safety systems

Others

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Component

Electronic Control Unit

Sensors

Current-Carrying Devices

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

