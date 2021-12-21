Mobility Scooters Market Research Report 2021: Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2027

The mobility scooters market was valued at more than $1 billion in 2020. It is forecast that the market will grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

An electric mobility scooter is a mobility aid used as an auxiliary to a power wheelchair with a similar configuration to a motorcycle. Vehicles with multiple features, such as electric propulsion provide indoor and outdoor mobility to people with limited mobility & independence. Several different types of mobility scooters, including three and four-wheelers, are available to meet the needs of elderly people with impaired strength and balance. Front-wheel drive mobility scooters and rear-wheel drive mobility scooters are available. Scooters with front-wheel drive are smaller and are primarily used indoors, whereas scooters with rear-wheel drive are also used indoors and outdoors.

Factors Impacting the Global Mobility Scooters Market

Rider weight capacity is higher on rear-wheeled scooters than front-wheeled scooters. In the coming years, mobility scooters will have a significant growth rate and will serve as a cost-effective alternative to wheelchairs.

Globally, the market for electric mobility scooters is growing due to factors such as an inclination toward using them as an environmentally friendly and efficient solution, increasing numbers of senior citizens, and increased awareness for advancements in mobility.

During the forecast period, barriers to market growth include the lack of standardization for EV charging and the high cost of batteries.

The widespread availability of credit & financing options during the forecast period as well as rising R&D investments provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Mobility Scooters Market

World health, humanitarian, and economic challenges have been unprecedented since Covid-19.

Automobile and mobility are among the most hard-hit sectors on the business front. Many consumers are unable to purchase new vehicles due to lockdown measures and other restrictions, similar to those seen in countries where Covid-19 first spread.

Despite the rapid spread of the disease, new and old vehicle demand has decreased significantly due to a downturn in demand.

After the pandemic, industry experts expect greater reliance on personal mobility and a sustained increase in the demand for electric vehicles.

Coronavirus containment measures such as lockdowns and shelters-at-home orders are effective. Financial hardship has also resulted from them. It is no longer unusual to work from home, cancel trips, and even forego outings to restaurants and grocery stores, which has triggered a steep decline in ridership and revenue for lightweight vehicles, such as bicycles, e-scooters, and mopeds.

Regional Analysis of the Global Mobility Scooters Market

Mobility scooters account for a significant percentage of the global market in the United States and European countries, notably the U.K. Several factors contribute to the dominance of the market in North America, including government policies and the high demand for mobility scooters. Another key factor that drives market growth is the baby boomer effect, sophisticated reimbursement policies, and heightened awareness about the device. Due to increased awareness and rising disposable income, Europe held the second-largest share of the global mobility scooter market after North America. A higher growth rate for the Asia Pacific is expected due to its massive untapped population as well as increased awareness of health care among patients.

Key Market in Players in the Global Mobility Scooters Market

Among the leading players in the market for mobility scooters are:

Pride Mobility Products

Amigo Mobility International Inc.

Afikim Electric Vehicle

EV Rider LLC.

Hoveround Corp.

Merits Co. Ltd.

Quingo

Golden Technologies Inc.

Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing

Sunrise Medical

Segment Analysis of the Global Mobility Scooter Market

Mobility scooters were segmented into three different categories in this report: Type, Range, and a number of wheels.

Segmentation based on Type

Small (Less than 110 cm)

Medium (110-150 cm)

Large (More than 150 cm)

Segmentation based on Range

Less than 10 Miles

10-20 Miles

More than 20 Miles

Segmentation based on Number of Wheels

Three Wheeler

Four Wheeler

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

