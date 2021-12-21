Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market Size 2021: Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2027

The market size of the global automotive intelligence park assist system was more than USD 3.22 million in 2020. The automotive intelligence park assist system market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 23.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027

Automotive intelligence park assist is an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that provides intelligent parking in a vehicle. This system improves the security of the vehicle and assists drivers with parking. A park assist system incorporates a camera, dashboard screen, buttons, sensors, and other controls to allow the car to steer itself into a parking spot without much human intervention. A vehicle’s intelligence park assist system takes care of the steering, allowing the driver to focus their attention on accelerating, braking, and inspecting the surroundings while the system operates the steering. This system can show drivers a virtual bird’s-eye view of their vehicles by utilizing footage from the camera mounted on the vehicle. It enables the driver to park their vehicles with greater ease.

Factors Affecting the Market

Several factors contribute to the growth of the global automotive intelligence park assist system market, including a rise in parking concerns worldwide, the creation of Internet of Things (IoT)-based technology, and a growing number of vehicles.

A high implementation cost and configuration complexity, combined with low internet penetration rates in developing regions, hinder the market’s growth.

The rise in investment in building driverless vehicles and the expansion of smart city initiatives across the globe create ample opportunities for the automotive intelligence park assist system market to grow in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

In COVID-19, the world is facing unprecedented challenges in the areas such as economics, humanitarianism, and healthcare.

Globally, the rapid spread of the disease led to a significant decline in demand for new and old vehicles.

The adoption of electric vehicles will increase significantly after a pandemic happens, which will change last-mile transportation.

During and after COVID-19, however, it is highly speculated that governments will alter their priorities and focus on more pressing social and economic issues, thus limiting the adoption of electric vehicles.

A lack of transportation during the pandemic resulted in no longer selling many products due to the rapid spread of the disease. Consequently, there was a shortage of products, thereby increasing the price of existing or alternative products, such as sensors or integrated circuits, which have a broader application in vehicles.

Regional Overview

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is forecast to hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the rapidly growing population and lack of parking spaces, and the changing lifestyles of consumers. Increased electrification of vehicles will also likely contribute to the growth of automotive intelligent park assist systems in this region. Furthermore, there is a growing demand in the markets of this region for safety features integrated into vehicles and increasing investments by the public and private sectors to develop the automobile sector with technology such as IoT, AI, ADAS, sensors, and other systems.

Key Players

The leading prominent competitors in the global automotive intelligence park assist system market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi Ltd.

Magna International

ZF Friedrichshafen

NXP Semiconductors

Siemens AG

Valeo SA

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global automotive intelligence park assist system market is segmented into Vehicle Type, Vehicle Class, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation based on Vehicle Class

Mid-priced

Luxury

Segmentation based on Application

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

