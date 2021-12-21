Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market is valued approximately at USD 259 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40.80% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Artificial Intelligence in Drug discovery has been gaining popularity as this technology adds value for scientists and researchers in the industry in decision making processes. With the rise in the number of chronic diseases such as diabetics and imbalanced blood pressure and rare diseases such as COVID-19 and Ebola, the market of Artificial Intelligence in Drug Market fuels up. Overall usage of AI worldwide has risen, accelerating the market growth. For Instance: As per Gartner in 2019, the enterprise uses of AI increased by 270% in past 4 years. AI helps to understand the disease mechanism and spread history and generate data or models for the process of discovery whereas helps the pharmaceutical industries to propel over the next few years.



Market is experiencing growth due to rise in the number of cross-industry collaboration and enhancement in the venture capital investments. For Instance: Pharmaceutical Company Bayer AG in January 2020 announced collaboration with AI in drug discovery firm Exscientia to optimize the medications for patients with treating cardiovascular and oncological diseases. Further, rising pressure on the drug manufacturers in order to reduce the price of the drugs accelerates the market growth of AI in Drug Discovery as it reduces the number of clinical failures resulting loss reduction in R&D. However, complexity to design the required model and lack of skilled workers to work with the technology are the major factors restraining the growth of the market over the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the due to early adoption of Artificial Intelligence across various sectors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rise in research and development in the pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies such as India and China would create lucrative growth prospects for the Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google LLC (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Atomwise, Inc. (US)

Deep Genomics (Canada)

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

Insilico Medicine (US)

BenevolentAI Limited (UK)

Exscientia Limited (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

